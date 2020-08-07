Governors Call for Equity in Title 32 Cost Share

WASHINGTON –Today, governors are calling on the President to institute a fair and equitable solution to the use of and funding for Title 32.

Governors appreciate the President’s action earlier this week to extend the use of Title 32 through the end of the year. States and territories are concerned about the new 25 percent financial burden during a recession that they are required to shoulder while also executing unprecedented responsibility to protect the public health and well-being of constituents.

Therefore, governors collectively ask that the President uniformly adjust the cost share for all state and territories to 100 percent through the end of the year. This will ensure a fair and equitable response from the federal government to state and territorial needs during this ongoing national crisis, which knows no borders or boundaries.

We stand ready to work with the Administration now and in advance of any on any changes moving forward.

Founded in 1908, the National Governors Association (NGA) is the bipartisan organization of the nation’s 55 governors. Through NGA, governors share best practices, address issues of national and state interest and share innovative solutions that improve state government and support the principles of federalism.