Guinea Live: Coup Leaders Orders Ministers For A Meeting

Will the ministers and other national figures attend the conditional meeting? What will coup leaders do to rebels? Stay updated by the KDRTV News Team.

Civilians cheer the coupl soldiedrs in Conakry
05:53 AM (CONAKRY)

KDRTV NEWS: The Guinea coup leaders have ordered government ministers and other national figures to meet on Monday.

The coup military said that anybody who will miss the meeting would be considered a rebel.

On a televised statement, the soldiers said that military commanders have replaced the regional governors and that the ousted president was safe but is being detained.

The group also imposed a national curfew indefinitely.

The UN Secretary-General had condemned the coup and called for the immediate release of the President unconditionally.

At the same time, the African Union and the US have also condemned the coup and detention of President Alpha Conde.

However, the head of the Special Forces, Colonel Mamady Doumbuoya, who led the coup, said they took the approach to end rampant corruption and mismanagement in the country.

