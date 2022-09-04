Saudi Arabia Breaks Silence on Diana Chepkemoi’s Mistreatment 

The Saudi Arabia Embassy in Kenya has dismissed claims that Diana Chepkemoi was mistreated as she was working in the gulf country.

In a statement released on Sunday September 4th the Saudi Embassy claimed that Diana Chepkemoi is suffering from “a normal health condition”.

“In reference to what was circulated on social media regarding allegations of a mistreatment of a Kenyan woman residing in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Embassy would like to clarify the following,” the statement said.

“The woman suffers from a normal health condition and was not subjected to any kind of ill treatment,” it added.

The Embassy went on to add that the Kenyan embassy in Saudi Arabia “is fully aware” of Chepkemoi’s medical condition.

“In this regard, the Embassy affirms the Kingdom’s full keenness to protect full rights of residents living on its lands of various nationalities and that the laws followed in the Kingdom are strict towards any practices that violate human dignity, whoever they are,” the statement said.

The Statement by the Saudi Arabia Embassy comes hours after Foreign Affairs Permanent Secretary Macharia Kamau said in a tweet that Chepkemoi was now in safe hands.

“This matter was taken up by our ambassador in Saudi Arabia and the lady is now in safe hands,” Macharia said.

Photos circulated online depicted an emaciated and sickly Chepkemoi, a dramatic contrast to her former robust physique before her trip to the Gulf.

Kenyans were outraged and blamed the government for failing to act.

Diana Chepekemoi had traveled to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, after securing a job as a domestic servant to help her family and gather funds to finish her school.

