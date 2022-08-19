Hellen Wendy: Kenyan Nurse Drowns in Canada While Swimming, Records the Whole Incident 

A Kenyan nurse based in Canada has drowned while swimming and inadvertently live streamed the tragedy on Facebook.

Hellen Wendy, whose Facebook profile indicates that she was a nurse living in Toronto, Ontario was in a happy mood moments before the tragedy

Wendy was cheerful, getting in and out of the water, wiping her face, and scrolling through the comments as they dripped into the comments section of her cell phone’s live video feed.

“Hi there, how are you? It’s two o’clock here, I have just arrived home from work… I am doing okay, just having some fun,” Wendy remarked.

Wendy, who was chatting animatedly with her friends while wearing a fancy swimming costume, was seen plunging into the pool and then coming out to the side to respond to messages.

Wendy, who was alone herself at the time of the event, was heard shouting for assistance as she battled to balance in the deep water and kicked and flapped her hands in an attempt to reach the surface until she was unable to do so any longer.

Even hours after her death, the camera that was filming the incident continued to record without moving.