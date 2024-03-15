Connect with us

House of Representatives Approves Motion to Ban TikTok

The US House of Representatives unanimously backed a bill requiring TikTok to cut connections with its Chinese parent business or face a ban in the United States.

In a rare display of solidarity in politically polarised Washington, the lawmakers voted 352 in favor of the new law and 65 against it.

The warning shot against the app caught many off guard, as both Republicans and Democrats risked the anger of TikTok’s ardent young users in an election year where the youth vote will be crucial.

“Today’s bipartisan vote demonstrates Congress’ opposition to Communist China’s attempts to spy on and manipulate Americans, and signals our resolve to deter our enemies,” Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson said after the vote.

However, the bill’s fate is unknown in the more cautious Senate, where some are wary of taking severe action against an app with 170 million US users.

According to the White House, President Joe Biden will sign the bill, technically called the Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act, into law if it reaches his desk.

“This process was secret and the bill was jammed through for one reason: it’s a ban. We are hopeful that the Senate will consider the facts, listen to their constituents, and realize the impact on the economy, 7 million small businesses, and the 170 million Americans who use our service.”  said a spokesperson for TikTok in a statement.

Following the decision, TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew urged app users in the United States to speak up and share their stories, particularly with their senators.

Also Read: WHY YOU ARE LOSING YOUR CHILD TO TIK TOK

