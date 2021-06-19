IRAN ELECTIONS: Next President Raisi Already Blacklisted By US

KDRTV NEWS: Iran`s top judge Ebrahim Raisi is already sanctioned by the US despite clear indications that he is set to the next President of Iran.

A partial vote count has indicated that the Hardliner Mr. Raisi is leading.

Iran`s top judge has beaten three candidates in the elections that saw other several candidates being barred from contesting.

Reports indicate that Mr. Raisi had been sanctioned by the US over past executions of political prisoners.

Raisi is the currently second-ranking official in the country after the supreme leader.

The outgoing President Hassan Rouhani and three other rivals have congratulated Mr. Raisi for victory.

State TV announced that Mr. Raisi so far has about 18 million votes of 28 million votes cast. This is 62 percent.

59 million Iranians were eligible to vote but only 28 million voted.

Before the polls, 600 hopefuls including 40 women registered for the presidential race.

However, only seven men were approved last month by 12 jurists and theologians on the hardline Guardian Council.

Three of the seven candidates pulled out of the election before polling day.

Many dissidents and reformists protested and called for boycotts after many candidates were disqualified from the race.

Follow for more updates…