Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

IRAN ELECTIONS: Next President Raisi Already Blacklisted By US

Outgoing President Hassan Rouhani and three other rivals all have congratulated Mr. Raisi on his early victory.

By

Published

Ebrahim Raisi who set to win first round of Iran election is already blacklisted by the US
Ebrahim Raisi who set to win first round of Iran election is already blacklisted by the US

KDRTV NEWS: Iran`s top judge Ebrahim Raisi is already sanctioned by the US despite clear indications that he is set to the next President of Iran.

A partial vote count has indicated that the Hardliner Mr. Raisi is leading.

Iran`s top judge has beaten three candidates in the elections that saw other several candidates being barred from contesting.

Reports indicate that Mr. Raisi had been sanctioned by the US over past executions of political prisoners.

Raisi is the currently second-ranking official in the country after the supreme leader.

The outgoing President Hassan Rouhani and three other rivals have congratulated Mr. Raisi for victory.

State TV announced that Mr. Raisi so far has about 18 million votes of 28 million votes cast. This is 62 percent.

59 million Iranians were eligible to vote but only 28 million voted.

Before the polls, 600 hopefuls including 40 women registered for the presidential race.

However, only seven men were approved last month by 12 jurists and theologians on the hardline Guardian Council.

Three of the seven candidates pulled out of the election before polling day.

Many dissidents and reformists protested and called for boycotts after many candidates were disqualified from the race.

Follow for more updates…

Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News bookmark our site. Make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest Kenya news

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019