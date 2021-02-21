Connect with us

Israel Reopens After Pfizer Jab Success

Isreal reopens after the Pfizer vaccine proves to be effective in preventing hospitalization and deaths.

Pfizer BioNTech Jab Preferred to AstraZeneca for South Africa Strain

(KDRTV)-Israel has started to ease lockdown restriction after studies in the country verified that the Pfizer jab is 98.9 % effective. 

Reports indicate that the vaccine has greatly helped in reducing hospitalization and deaths.

The Health Ministry announced the first stage of resuming normal life.

Studies have revealed that Isreal is leading in the world with the highest rate of vaccination as more than 49% of people have received at least one dose.

The country has imposed three lockdowns since the breakout of Coronavirus.

Isreal has now allowed its citizens to enter shopping malls and also visit tourists attraction sites.

READ ALSO: Covid-19: Pfizer Jab Preferred to AstraZeneca for South Africa Variant

Reports also say that gyms, hotels and synagogues have also been opened.

However, for you to operate a business or be allowed in public places, you require a green passport, this is a certificate given after receiving a vaccination.

The certificate which is contained in an app is issued by the Ministry of Health.

It is valid for six months, and one week after the second dose.

Sporting activities in the country have opened at 75%, however, the country announced that its airport will remain open for another two weeks.

On Saturday the Ministry of Health reported that the risked of contracting the virus has dropped by 95.8 % for people who have received two jabs of Pfizer.

READ ALSO: Good News! UK Approves Covid Pfizer Vaccine For Use

Pfizer had also been prefered to the UK-AstraZeneca vaccine which proved ineffective for the new South Africa variant.

Isreal is also liaising with other countries such as Palestine to vaccinate its citizens.

