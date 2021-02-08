Covid-19: Pfizer Jab Preferred to AstraZeneca for South Africa Variant

(KDRTV)-South Africa has put on hold the UK-Oxford-AstraZeneca jab after studies revealed that it afforded “minimum protection” over the new Covid variant

Studies have revealed that the new strain comprises 90 percent of new Covid cases in South Africa

KDRTV has established reports that a study involving around 2000 people found that the UK-Oxford-AstraZeneca is less effective for the South African variant in mild and moderate cases

However experts gave hope the UK jab would still be effective for severe cases

According to statement issued by South Africa Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said that the government will wait for the further advice on the jab

However, according to the Ministry, the government will offer a vaccine produced by Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer in the coming weeks.

According to a study that has not been peerly reviewed, the UK vaccine has not been tested for serious cases.

However, Prof. Sarah Gilbert who is the Oxford`s lead vaccine developer said that the vaccine should still help with severe cases of the South African variant

“What we’re seeing from other vaccine developers is that they have a reduction in efficacy against some of the variant viruses and what that is looking like is that we may not be reducing the total number of cases, but there’s still protection in that case against deaths, hospitalisations and severe disease,” she was quoted by BBC

Sarah said that they will modify the jab to enhance its effectiveness against South Africa variant

According to the UK Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi, the jab seemingly worked adequately for many variants in the Uk.

KDRTV have noted that experts suggests that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine protects against the new variants

