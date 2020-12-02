Good News! UK Approves Covid Pfizer Vaccine For Use

(KDRTV)- United Kingdom becomes the first country in the world to prove the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for human and extensive use

According to the British regulator, the vaccine provides up to 95 percent shieldagainst Covid-19 disease, and it is ready for use net week.

According to the UK authorities, the vaccine will roll out soon for those who dearly need it, such as the elderly and the vulnerable COVID-19 patients.

KDRTV has confirmed a report that the UK has already ordered 40 million doses, which are enough to vaccinate 20 million people.

Approximate 10 million doses are to be availed very soon, with the first batch of 800 000 arriving in the UK in the coming days.

This is the first jab to advance from conception to reality, and it took only 10 months to follow the same development procedures that usually span in the past years.

“It’s the protection of vaccines that will ultimately allow us to reclaim our lives and get the economy moving again,” Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted

On the other hand, KDRTV established that the UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock revealed that people would be contacted when vaccination arrives.

“I’m confident now with the news today that from spring, from Easter onwards, things are going to be better and we’re going to have a summer next year that everybody can enjoy,” he added

The UK has proved the vaccine, and at the same time, several Covid-19 vaccines will be proved soon.

Many countries have continued to suffer the second wave of the novel virus, especially in Europe.

