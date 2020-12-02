Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Good News! UK Approves Covid Pfizer Vaccine For Use

The United Kingdom becomes the first country in the world to prove the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for human and widespread use

Avatar

By

Published

UK Approves Covid Pfizer Vaccine For Use
UK Approves Covid Pfizer Vaccine For Use

(KDRTV)- United Kingdom becomes the first country in the world to prove the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for human and extensive use

According to the British regulator, the vaccine provides up to 95 percent shieldagainst Covid-19 disease, and it is ready for use net week.

According to the UK authorities, the vaccine will roll out soon for those who dearly need it, such as the elderly and the vulnerable COVID-19 patients.

READ ALSOCOVID-19: Oxford University Vaccine Trials Paused After Participant Developed Adverse Reaction.

KDRTV has confirmed a report that the UK has already ordered 40 million doses, which are enough to vaccinate 20 million people.

Approximate 10 million doses are to be availed very soon, with the first batch of 800 000 arriving in the UK in the coming days.

This is the first jab to advance from conception to reality, and it took only 10 months to follow the same development procedures that usually span in the past years.

“It’s the protection of vaccines that will ultimately allow us to reclaim our lives and get the economy moving again,” Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted

On the other hand, KDRTV established that the UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock revealed that people would be contacted when vaccination arrives.

“I’m confident now with the news today that from spring, from Easter onwards, things are going to be better and we’re going to have a summer next year that everybody can enjoy,” he added

The UK has proved the vaccine, and at the same time, several Covid-19 vaccines will be proved soon.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: Hopes As Russian Vaccine ‘Produces Antibodies’

Many countries have continued to suffer the second wave of the novel virus, especially in Europe.

Click to Support KDRTV by Donating. Advertise with us.  Contact Us, press releases.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News bookmark our site, and make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest Kenya News.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You May Also Like

DPRUTO1 DPRUTO1

Politics

William Ruto Left ‘Naked’ as Key Rift Valley Allies Endorse BBI Report

(KDRTV) – Deputy President William Ruto’s indecision over the BBI report has put his supporters in the Rift Valley at crossroads on whether to...

1 day ago
Mike Sonko Mike Sonko

News

Governor Mike Sonko Detained Over COVID-19 Rules

(KDRTV) – Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko was briefly detained by police officers on Monday for allegedly flouting COVID-19 regulations during his meeting with MCAs...

2 days ago
Joe Bidens Security Has Been Beefed Joe Bidens Security Has Been Beefed

News

US President Joe Biden Involved in an Accident

(KDRTV) – America’s President-elect Joe Biden fractured one of his foot when playing with a dog on Saturday, his office has said. Biden, who...

2 days ago

News

Francis Atwoli’s Son Lands Lucrative International Job

(KDRTV) – COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli’s son Lukoye Atwoli has been appointed to the Global Health Board by an American Organization. Prof Lukoye...

22 hours ago