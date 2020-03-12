KLM Airline sends message to it’s Customers over Corona Virus

KDRTV-As a frequent traveler with KLM, you trust us to not only take you where you need to go, but to do so safely, comfortably and responsibly. Today, as the world comes to terms with an unprecedented health scare in COVID-19 (Corona virus), these values are more important to us than ever. Therefore, I’d like to take this opportunity to share some insight into the different steps that we are taking to guarantee that our flights continue to meet and exceed the highest standards of safety and hygiene.

Safety & hygiene

Before each departure, our planes are always thoroughly cleaned and disinfected. These procedures are designed to the highest standards and include both your personal space – tray tables, seat armrests and headrests, seatbelt buckles etc. – as well as communal areas such as the galleys, carpets and lavatories.

Once in the air, our cabin crew works diligently to keep our planes clean. The air in the cabin is continuously refreshed with outside air and our hospital-grade HEPA filters are 99.99% effective in preventing the spread of airborne bacterial and viral organisms such as COVID-19. And in the event that a passenger does begin to show symptoms, all of our flights are equipped with special Corona-kits and our crew is trained in containment measures.

This strong focus on hygiene extends to our entire organization, including catering services. Ingredients are fresh and sourced locally, and our catering crew is also trained to meet the strictest guidelines for hygiene and safety. This short video provides more information about hygiene at KLM.

I fully understand the hesitation many people feel at the moment when deciding whether to book a flight or not. But you can feel secure in the knowledge that KLM has taken every precaution necessary to protect your health and the health of your loved ones. In this emotional time, you can be assured that we are guided and consistently act by fact-based, circumstance-driven decision making. On a daily basis, we work closely with the top experts at the World Health Organization and Rijksinstituut voor Volksgezondheid en Milieu (RIVM) in the Netherlands.

No change fee

I also understand that your concern may not be about your journey with KLM, but about the many unknowns about the situation on the ground at your destination. That’s why you can book your KLM flight with the confidence of being able to change your booking without a change fee. We are in constant touch with all the relevant authorities to adjust our network as required. This means that we can immediately respond when new travel restrictions are announced. For the latest information on flight status, please visit our travel advisory page or use the KLM app and let us keep you posted 24/7 with push messages.

In 100 years of operations, KLM has faced many challenges and always emerged stronger. We were able to do so because we put you, our customer, at the heart of our operation. With that commitment in mind, I am confident that we will overcome this challenging time as well. As you know 33.000 KLM staff will go further to recognize your concerns and take care of you. Thank you for choosing KLM, and safe travels.

Sincerely,

Pieter Elbers

President & CEO KLM Royal Dutch Airlines