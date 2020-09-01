Connect with us

Three die in Mauritius oil spill clean up
World

MAURITIUS OIL SPILL: Three Clean-up Crew In Fatal Capsize

(KDRTV)-Three clean-up crew have lost their lives after a tugboat they were using capsized while they were assisting to clean up an extensive oil spill off Mauritius 

At the same time, one person is missing while four were rescued after the boat they were using collided with a barge on Monday.

The accident has come only two days after a major rally in Mauritius against the government`s efforts to clean up the mess

According to our previous reports, about 1, 000 tonnes of oil spilled into a sanctuary after the Japenese ship MV Wakashio struck a coral reef on 25 July.

The protestors exhibited anger after 39 dead dolphins were discovered on the shore last week. However, the exact cause of there is yet to be disclosed

Even though, environmentalist concluded that the dolphins were killed by the spillage and are demanding a serious probe over the incident

Reports have revealed that the tugboat collided with unmanned barge after towing it back from the spill site in rough seas

Prime Minister Pravid Junuath paid a visit to the rescued sailors at a health facility and affirmed that the rescue team were trailing the missing crew

At the same time, the Prime Minister declared an investigation over the accident

According to the people of Mauritius, the government was in a better position to halt the spillage. Many people have reprimanded the administration for intentionally resolving to sink part of the ship after it split in two

Thousands of people took to the streets of Port Louis on Saturday compelling the government to resign

Many of the protestors wore T-shirts labeled: I love my country. I’m ashamed of my government,” as they waved the national flag and while honking horns and drums

“They didn’t do anything when the ship approached our coastline – 12 days they didn’t do anything until the oil spill and now thousands of people and marine people are affected,” a protestor said

So far, the captain of the ship that caused the spillage has been restrained and charged with endangering safe navigation, however, he is yet to comment on the charges

