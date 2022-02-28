Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Portugal And Belgium Supports Ukraine In Ongoing War

By

Published

Screenshot 2022 02 27 23 15 41 99
Screenshot 2022 02 27 23 15 41 99

Currently, Ukranians are still fighting for their country. Russians have taken over one of their airports and this means that they could easily fly in their troops in Ukraine.

Nonetheless, Ukranians are not yet ready to give in. Their comedian president has vow to join the army to fight for their country despite being offered free ride to keep him safe.

He joined the army in fighting.

Photo courtesy

Another person that caught the attention of the people is Miss Ukrain Anastacia. She posted on her instagram few days ago in full combat.

Few hours ago, Ukranian President wemt ahead and thanked Portugal and Belgium for aiding with machines to fight.

Screenshot 2022 02 27 23 15 41 99

Photo courtesy

In one of his latest instagram post, president Zelensky wrote “We keep in touch with our partners. I am grateful to the President of Portugal, Marcel Rebel de Souza, for the closed skies for Russian aircraft, and support for the decision to disconnect Russia from SWIFT and specific defense assistance.”

He added, “Portugal provided Ukraine with weapons, personal protection and other equipment. It was nice to learn that in addition to yesterday’s agreements, Belgium is sending us another 3,000 submachine guns and 200 anti-tank grenade launchers.

images 2022 02 27T191850.657

Photo courtesy

Thank you alexanderdecroo for your leadership. I also spoke with gitanasnauseda about the current military situation, international efforts to bring the aggressor to peace and Ukraine’s membership in the EU.”

download 1 1

Photo courtesy

It is reported that some children also lost their lives in the ongoing war. Nonetheless, Ukrainian citizens have  joined the forces to fight the Russians

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019