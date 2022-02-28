Portugal And Belgium Supports Ukraine In Ongoing War

Currently, Ukranians are still fighting for their country. Russians have taken over one of their airports and this means that they could easily fly in their troops in Ukraine.

Nonetheless, Ukranians are not yet ready to give in. Their comedian president has vow to join the army to fight for their country despite being offered free ride to keep him safe.

He joined the army in fighting.

Another person that caught the attention of the people is Miss Ukrain Anastacia. She posted on her instagram few days ago in full combat.

Few hours ago, Ukranian President wemt ahead and thanked Portugal and Belgium for aiding with machines to fight.

In one of his latest instagram post, president Zelensky wrote “We keep in touch with our partners. I am grateful to the President of Portugal, Marcel Rebel de Souza, for the closed skies for Russian aircraft, and support for the decision to disconnect Russia from SWIFT and specific defense assistance.”

He added, “Portugal provided Ukraine with weapons, personal protection and other equipment. It was nice to learn that in addition to yesterday’s agreements, Belgium is sending us another 3,000 submachine guns and 200 anti-tank grenade launchers.

Thank you alexanderdecroo for your leadership. I also spoke with gitanasnauseda about the current military situation, international efforts to bring the aggressor to peace and Ukraine’s membership in the EU.”

It is reported that some children also lost their lives in the ongoing war. Nonetheless, Ukrainian citizens have joined the forces to fight the Russians