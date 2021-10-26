Connect with us

Sudan Protests Continues For Second Day Amid Death Reports

More than 10 people have been killed after the military opened fire at an anti-coup protestor in the capital Khartoum.

International community condemns Sudan military coup
KDRTV NEWS: Sudan protests have continued for the second day after the military coup took place yesterday.

Protestors who spoke to KDRTV affirmed that they would not leave the streets until the restoration of civilian rule.

A report by BBC News indicated that at least ten people had been killed and dozens injured after soldiers opened fire on protestors.

Currently, the military has deployed security and unit to block the bridges connecting the city.

READ ALSO: Sudan Coup: Military Dissolves Civilian Government

The government adviser has gone into hiding to avoid arrest; has described the situation in the country.

The coup took place after a long odd between the civilians and military leaders who have been sharing power since the ouster of former long-serving president al-Bashir.

The military dissolved the government and detained the civilian leaders.

The US, UK, UN, and Arab League condemned the military coup in Sudan

