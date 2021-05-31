Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Tarzan actor dead after tragic plane crash

By

Published

Screenshot 8 2
Screenshot 8 2

Actor Joe Lara, best known for his role in the film Tarzan, was killed in a plane crash on Saturday, May 29 in Tennesee.

The 58-year old was one of seven people to have been killed when a small jet crashed into a lake near the town of Smyrna.

Screenshot 8 2

Screenshot 8 2

Tragically, his wife Gwen Shamblin Lara was also among those who perished in the crash.

By Sunday, May 30, investigators were still searching for bodies of some of the victims, according to Captain John Ingle, of Rutherford County Fire Rescue.

“With dive teams in the water, we are strongly urging civilian boaters to stay away from the public safety boats,” Ingle said.

According to reports, the private jet left Smyrna Airport outside Nashville and was headed to Palm Beach International Airport in Florida.

Screenshot 9 1

Screenshot 9 1

It however plunged into the Percy Priest Lake moments after takeoff as investigations try to find the cause of the accident.

Joe is best known for starring in the action film Tarzan in the Tarzan in Manhattan blockbusted in 1989.

He also inevitably got a subsequent starring role in the TV series Tarzan: The Epic Adventures, the king of the jungle, from 1996 to 1997.

Other films he appeared in include American Cyborg: Steel Warrior, Steel Frontier, Warhead, The Magnificent Seven, Baywatch and Tropical Heat, among others.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021