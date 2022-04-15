Zelensky: Putin Could Use Nuclear Weapons In His War On Ukraine (Video)

Ukraine and Russia have been on war for over 50 days now. Ukraine president Zelensky has been in the country all those days and has vowed to fight with his people.

However, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky held an interview with the CNN. In his interview, he told CNN Friday that “all of the countries of the world” should be prepared for the possibility that Russian President Vladimir Putin could use tactical nuclear weapons in his war on Ukraine.

Speaking to Jake Tapper in an exclusive interview from the office of the president in Kyiv on Friday that Putin could turn to either nuclear or chemical weapons. He added that Putin does not value the lives of the people of Ukraine.

“Not only me, all of the world, all of the countries have to be worried because it can be not real information, but it can be truth,” Zelensky said. Adding,

“Chemical weapons, they should do it, they could do it, for them the life of the people, nothing. That’s why,” Zelensky said. “We should think not be afraid, not be afraid but be ready. But that is not a question for Ukraine, not only for Ukraine but for all the world, I think.”

Zelensky during an interview CNN

The US warning

On the other hand, US officials have also warned about the possibility that Putin, if vouched into a corner, could turn to the use of tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine.

CIA Director Bill Burns said Thursday that the CIA watches “very intently” over the likelihood, while accentuating that the US has not yet seen any signs that Russia is preparing to use the weapon.

Also readGood News For Ukraine as US Is Set to Announce $750 Million Worth Of Weapons For them

“Given the potential desperation of President Putin and the Russian leadership, given the setbacks that they’ve faced so far militarily, none of us can take lightly the threat posed by a potential resort to tactical nuclear weapons or low yield nuclear weapons,” he said in public remarks at Georgia Tech.