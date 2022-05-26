Connect with us

Entertainment

A Step Inside Kiambu Deputy Governor Multi-million Palatial Home in Runda (Photos)

Kiambu County Deputy Governor Joyce Wanjiku came to the limelight in 2017 when she vied for the Gatundu South parliamentary seat but lost to Moses Kuria.

She however in 2020 took an oath of office as the Kiambu Deputy Governor to take over from James Nyoro who became the Governor following Ferdinand Waititu’s impeachment.

Joyce lives in magnificent property located in the green suburbs of Runda, Nairobi County.

The home embodies the epitome of luxury with its imported features and furnishings.

joyce outside

The home also features a large, cabro-paved driveway and a well-kept lawn with parking for two automobiles on opposite sides. The entrance porch has a distinctive style leading to the front door.

The interior of the home is notable not only for its size, but also for its level of grandeur. From the brown leather sofas to the unique embellishments, the home has an exotic air.

joyce dining area

The shelves in the living room are filled with antiques from locations she and her late husband visited for vacations and official engagements. She noted that South Africa was her vacation destination of choice.

The leather chairs, drapes, and carpet all feature a brown hue that dominates the environment.

A VVIP section where important guests are accommodated for official meetings is concealed behind one of the curtains. The dining area is a spacious place where parties and family gatherings are hosted.

joyce sofa

Joyce Ngugi is a licensed counseling psychologist who attended Kenyatta and Egerton Universities. Joyce has a master’s degree in education from Kenyatta University and a bachelor’s degree in education from Egerton University.

Ms. Ngugi was the Chairperson of the National Council for Children Services prior to her nomination as Nyoro’s deputy.

She is a mother of two grown up children.

