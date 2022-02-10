A Step Inside Mike Sonko’s Luxurious Beach Resort in Kilifi

Former Nairobi Governor appears to have turned into investing in the coast after going silent in politics.

Mike Sonko owns the Salama Bling Beach Resort which is loved by tourists and locals in Kilifi County.

The property is a haven of serenity away from the hustle and bustle of Mombasa.

The resort is close to the Shree Cutch Satsang Swaminarayan Temple and Fort Jesus, making it a great spot for fun and relaxation.

Inside, the resort is a cutting-edge gym with 24-hour fitness services, a barbershop, and various meeting rooms. Weddings, graduation ceremonies, birthday celebrations, and other events can all be held on the grounds.

The cost of a night’s stay ranges from Ksh10,000 to Ksh25,000. The cost is decided by the size of the room and the additional services provided.

Beach games, blanket bounce, and driftwood are among the activities available to families that visit the resort.

This historic waterfront hotel has an outdoor pool and a restaurant that serves a variety of cuisines.

Besides the resort, the former Governor owns the VIP Volume club in Mombasa.

The Volume VIP Club has a 15,000 capacity and beautiful furnishings imported from overseas.

The dance floor is said to be composed of bulletproof glass that glows in various colors. The walls are also adorned with Versace insignia and gold-coated lion statues. There is also a specifically created photo area for partygoers and celebs.

Sonko also owns the Casuarina Bar and Restaurant in Nairobi’s Buruburu suburb and the Kimerameta Safari Lodge at the summit of Golini Hill.