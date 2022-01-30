Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Celebrities With Baby Mamas and Baby Daddies Who Co-parent

By

Published

It is every parent’s dream to always be in their child’s life. All parents want to take part in raising their kids. However, their could sadly be a break up between the two which would separate them.

There are three ways of co-parenting. That is high conflict, parallel and cooperative. However, the two parents must work together to give the child the support he or she would need.

Consequently, celebrities are not of any exception from this.

Here are Kenyan celebrities who still co-parent

Tanasha Dona and Diamond Platinumz

images 16 3

image courtesy

Kenyan beautiful musician Tanasha Dona was once engaged with Tanzanian superstar Diamond Platinumz. They were blessed with a son, Naseeb Junior. After the two broke up, Tanasha flew back to Kenya.  Although not together, Diamond is still in his son’s life.

Eric Omondi and Jacque Maribe

The two were blessed with a son, Zahari. On Zahari’s graduation, Eric Omondi was seen taking pictures together with Jacque Maribe.

images 13 4

image courtesy

This shows that Eric is still supporting his child.

Also read: Samidoh’s baby mama Karen Nyamu excited after coming across fan who looks exactly like her

Jalang’o and Cheptoek Boyo

Jalang’o, real name Phelix Odiwour and Cheptoek Boyo are blessed with one child. According to Cheptoek, Janlang’o supports her and they are in good terms with each other.

images 14 2

image courtesy Jalang’o and Cheptoek

Bahati And Yvette Obura

The father of four has always been evidently supportive of his baby mama Yvette Obura.

images 15 3

image courtesy

Obura came out of the public and once addressed how hard co-parenting is since Bahati has another family.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019