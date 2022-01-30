Celebrities With Baby Mamas and Baby Daddies Who Co-parent

It is every parent’s dream to always be in their child’s life. All parents want to take part in raising their kids. However, their could sadly be a break up between the two which would separate them.

There are three ways of co-parenting. That is high conflict, parallel and cooperative. However, the two parents must work together to give the child the support he or she would need.

Consequently, celebrities are not of any exception from this.

Here are Kenyan celebrities who still co-parent

Tanasha Dona and Diamond Platinumz

Kenyan beautiful musician Tanasha Dona was once engaged with Tanzanian superstar Diamond Platinumz. They were blessed with a son, Naseeb Junior. After the two broke up, Tanasha flew back to Kenya. Although not together, Diamond is still in his son’s life.

Eric Omondi and Jacque Maribe

The two were blessed with a son, Zahari. On Zahari’s graduation, Eric Omondi was seen taking pictures together with Jacque Maribe.

This shows that Eric is still supporting his child.

Jalang’o and Cheptoek Boyo

Jalang’o, real name Phelix Odiwour and Cheptoek Boyo are blessed with one child. According to Cheptoek, Janlang’o supports her and they are in good terms with each other.

Bahati And Yvette Obura

The father of four has always been evidently supportive of his baby mama Yvette Obura.

Obura came out of the public and once addressed how hard co-parenting is since Bahati has another family.