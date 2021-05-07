Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Churchill Show Comedian Young Juma Is Dead

samora@kdrtv

By

Published

young juma churchill
young juma churchill

Comedian Young Juma passed away on Tuesday, May 4 after succumbing to an undisclosed disease in a Nairobi hospital.

Nairobi matatu boss Jamal Ibrahim (Rohosafi) broke the news via his social media pages saying the comedian from Kiamaiko spent his final moments with his mother and kin.

“After a long ailment, Juma passed on yesterday morning at his mother’s place in Kiamaiko. We lost a very vibrant young soul and also a breadwinner. We know that God is always there to protect and guide your left family,” Rohosafi eulogized.

“You will always be remembered,” the matatu boss added.

READ ALSO: Yet Another Artist Begs Kenyans To Help Him Clear Rent Arrears

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jamal Marlow Rohosafi (@jimal_rohosafi)

The comedian came into the limelight in 2015 where he stunned many after taking over the stage during the Churchill Shows Kids With Talent Edition.

Other comedians from Churchill who have passed at the height of their career include: Njenga (Mswahili), Emmanuel Makori (AKA), Nancy Nyambura (Jastorina), Benson Wanjau (Mzee Ojwang’), Jamal Nassor (Baba Junior) and Ben Maurice Onyango (Othuol Othuol).

Click to Support KDRTV by Donating. Advertise with us.  Contact Us, press releases.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News bookmark our site. Make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest International and local Kenya News.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021