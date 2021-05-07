Churchill Show Comedian Young Juma Is Dead

Comedian Young Juma passed away on Tuesday, May 4 after succumbing to an undisclosed disease in a Nairobi hospital.

Nairobi matatu boss Jamal Ibrahim (Rohosafi) broke the news via his social media pages saying the comedian from Kiamaiko spent his final moments with his mother and kin.

“After a long ailment, Juma passed on yesterday morning at his mother’s place in Kiamaiko. We lost a very vibrant young soul and also a breadwinner. We know that God is always there to protect and guide your left family,” Rohosafi eulogized.

“You will always be remembered,” the matatu boss added.

The comedian came into the limelight in 2015 where he stunned many after taking over the stage during the Churchill Shows Kids With Talent Edition.

Other comedians from Churchill who have passed at the height of their career include: Njenga (Mswahili), Emmanuel Makori (AKA), Nancy Nyambura (Jastorina), Benson Wanjau (Mzee Ojwang’), Jamal Nassor (Baba Junior) and Ben Maurice Onyango (Othuol Othuol).

