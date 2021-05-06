Yet Another Artist Begs Kenyans To Help Him Clear Rent Arrears

Former Grandpa Record producer and singer Visita has appealed to Kenyans to help him clear his medical bill and rent arrears.

The popular singer behind big tunes such as “Mapepo”, “Fimbo” and “Kamua Leo” said that the pandemic has pushed him to a corner and he can’t feed his family.

“Many celebrities go through tough times but tend to remain silent for fear of what the public might say. I am not doing well financially,” he said.

The father of two also said that on top of rent he also needs medical funds because he is sick.

“I went to Neema Hospital in Kasarani with neck pains, but they could not admit me. They advised me to first get some funds before seeking treatment,” said the singer.

Fellow ex-Grandpa Records signee took to social media to ask her fans to help the producer. The two worked together while under the label before going separate ways several years ago.

“Visita is unwell and was taken to hospital but could not be admitted for lack of money,” she wrote, appealing for Kenyans to help him.