Davido Yet To React On His Son’s Death On His Social Media

By

Published

Davido son
Late last night, Davido and his wife Chioma lost their three old son Ifeanyi after he reportedly drowned in their swimming pool in Banana Island, Lagos. According to reports, Ifeanyi had been under water for quit some time and later rushed to hospital. The three year old was pronounced dead on arrival.

Ifeanyi had just turned three few days ago. However, it was not yet clear whether the son died on arrival or in the swimming pool. However, the lagos state police commander confirmed the death of Davido’s son, Ifeanyi.

Dark day for Davido, Chioma as son drowns in swimming pool - Vanguard News

Davido, Ifeanyi and Chioma

“It is true, the child is dead. About eight people were brought in for questioning and we are investigating the matter. Anyone found culpable in the death of the child would be arrested,” Hundeyin said.

Despite different celebrities condoling with Davido online, Davido is yet to react on the death of his son, Ifeanyi on any of his social media pages.

Davido last posted his son  when he was celebrating his birthday. In a post, he captioned,

” I pray with all my heart that God grants you perfect health and pure happiness for as long as humanly possible. You will grow to be greater than me. Happy Birthday son.”

However, the investigations are still underway and the staff in Davido’s house are being quastioned.

“We are reviewing the CCTV cameras to get additional information about the circumstances of his death,” Mr Hundeyin, Lagos state commander said.

“His body has been deposited in the morgue. We are in touch with his parents. In fact they were with us last night,” he said.

 

