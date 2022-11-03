Details of Uncle Fred Obachi Machoka’s Hospitality College in Kajiado

Connect with us

Renowned ‘roga roga’ radio host Fred Obachi Machoka owns a little known hospitality college located in his ranch in Isinya, Kajiado County. 

The college which is identified as Fred’s Ranch School of Hospitality focuses on educating hospitality industry professionals. The school offers training to individuals interested in entering the hospitality industry as well as professionals seeking to enhance their skills and knowledge.

fredsrach school 10

According to the college’s website, the school is hand-picked from various 5-star Institutions in the Industry, both inside and outside of the country, as well as Small and Medium Size establishments, to ensure that the students receive a blend of international excellence and local flavor as they progress through the curriculum.

The learning experience at Fred’s Ranch School of Hospitality includes multiple industry visits to restaurants, hotels, and tourism destinations across the country so that students can appreciate the tourism industry on all levels.

fredsrach school 4

Students are given daily theory classes, Practical Cooking classes in the school training kitchen for Food Production Students (Chefs), and Practical Service classes in the Demonstration Restaurant for F&B Service students.

In addition, they are exposed to specific functions at Fred’s Ranch & Resort on a weekly basis (for level 2 students), have weekly One-on-One Mentorship Sessions with faculty, and a monthly Industry visit to an established hotel in Nairobi.

fredsrach school 2

Fred’s Ranch School of Hospitality also provides students with one overnight Industry visit outside Nairobi City each semester. It also invited Hotel Industry Speakers to mentor the learners twice per month.

The institution is managed by Fred Machoka’s son Victor Keari, the son of Uncle Obachi. He oversees the entirety of the ranch’s operations. Victor is a hotelier with over 15 years of experience by trade. He has a bachelor’s degree in hotel and tourism management and is pursuing a master’s degree in international relations.

