A Step inside Uncle Fred Obachi Machoka’s Exquisite Ranch in Kajiado [PHOTOS]

Renowned radio presenter Uncle Fred Obachi Machoka alias the blackest man in black Africa, owns an exclusive ranch along the Kitengela-Namanga road in Kajiado County.
The cowboy-themed Fred’s Ranch and resort specializes in barbecue cuisine and offers activities such as horseback riding, quad biking, picnicking, farm tours, and a lively children’s playground.
Uncle Obachi’s son, Victor Machoka is the ranch’s managing director.
According to The Standard, on January 10, 2018, the 36-year-old turned off a six-figure salary in 2015 to follow this family ambition.
The resort’s concept was hazily discussed at first between Victor and his family, but with the help of the famed journalist, they embarked on a trip into the hospitality business.
They decided to put the out-of-town getaway to the test in May 2015, hosting a Labor Day Barbecue.
“By the end of December 2015, we had hosted a few more events including a Christmas Day Family Fun Day. My dad was convinced enough to secure a loan from a Sacco and invested Ksh4 million into the business. We officially launched Fred’s Ranch In February 2016,” Victor told The Standard.
The ranch now offers a diverse range of services and events.
The tranquil Kisaju escapement and plains, where Fred’s ranch is located, provide the ideal setting for family vacations, birthday parties, weddings, social retreats, sporting, and physical engagements, and lodging.
The fact that the famed ’rogaroga’ show host rears dairy cattle on the ranch adds to the excitement since some people enjoy learning about the ranch through a case study.
The ranch has hosted a number of Kenyan celebrities and politicians, including President Uhuru Kenyatta, ODM leader Raila Odinga, Willis Raburu, Willy M Tuva, and Daniel Ndambuki alias Churchill.