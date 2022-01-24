Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

A Step inside Uncle Fred Obachi Machoka’s Exquisite Ranch in Kajiado [PHOTOS]

By

Published

2 55

Renowned radio presenter Uncle Fred Obachi Machoka alias the blackest man in black Africa, owns an exclusive ranch along the Kitengela-Namanga road in Kajiado County.

The cowboy-themed Fred’s Ranch and resort specializes in barbecue cuisine and offers activities such as horseback riding, quad biking, picnicking, farm tours, and a lively children’s playground.

Uncle Obachi’s son, Victor Machoka is the ranch’s managing director.

According to The Standard, on January 10, 2018, the 36-year-old turned off a six-figure salary in 2015 to follow this family ambition.

fb652c4863f844e78c2da9a3be487d2c

The resort’s concept was hazily discussed at first between Victor and his family, but with the help of the famed journalist, they embarked on a trip into the hospitality business.

They decided to put the out-of-town getaway to the test in May 2015, hosting a Labor Day Barbecue.

“By the end of December 2015, we had hosted a few more events including a Christmas Day Family Fun Day. My dad was convinced enough to secure a loan from a Sacco and invested Ksh4 million into the business. We officially launched Fred’s Ranch In February 2016,” Victor told The Standard.

27858138 574231279582234 499868191360112210 n 696x392 1

The ranch now offers a diverse range of services and events.

The tranquil Kisaju escapement and plains, where Fred’s ranch is located, provide the ideal setting for family vacations, birthday parties, weddings, social retreats, sporting, and physical engagements, and lodging.

READ ALSO: Four Residences Uhuru Might Stay After Retire

The fact that the famed ’rogaroga’ show host rears dairy cattle on the ranch adds to the excitement since some people enjoy learning about the ranch through a case study.

The ranch has hosted a number of Kenyan celebrities and politicians, including President Uhuru Kenyatta, ODM leader Raila Odinga, Willis Raburu, Willy M Tuva, and Daniel Ndambuki alias Churchill.

1s1tkonlvxuhuru choma 696x542 1

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019