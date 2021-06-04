Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Determined man who bought bicycle for KSh 6 says he will ride it till he dies

By

Published

Screenshot 10 2
Screenshot 10 2

For how long have did you stay with your childhood bicycle? It probably was not more than a handful of years.

Now Imagine owning a bicycle for more than four decades and it is grade A condition.

This is the case with one Ibrahim Dan Maliki, who has been riding his bicycle for more than 40 years now.

Screenshot 10 2

Screenshot 10 2

Maliki spoke in an interview with the BBC where he revealed he bought the bicycle decades ago, for a mere KSh 6.

He joined the rest of the world on Friday, June 4 in marking World Bicycle day by exclaiming that he was not planning on doing away with his bike until he died.

A look at the machine and one would mistake it for one that is only a few years old as it is fully functional and equipped with everything necessary to get it going and stopping.

Notably, Maliki has not taken any effort to alter its functions with any modern technologies as it still maintains its feel from decades ago.

“I bought this bicycle 40 years ago and I’ll ride it till I die.” Maliki says as quoted by BBC.

Mliki, a father of eight, seemed to suggest the bicycle was his most preferred, if not his only, means of transport.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019