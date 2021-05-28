Connect with us

Elsa Majimbo opens up on why she hates Nairobi in brutally honest interview

Screenshot 5 1

Elsa Majimbo might have made a name for herself in Kenya, but the melanin beauty is not exactly a fan of the country, particularly Nairobi.

Quarantine has come with its own silver lining for Majimbo who has now become an international superstar thanks to her unique comedy style.

Screenshot 7 1

The likes of Rihanna and Snoop Dogg are just some of the few names who have gone on record praising Majimbo, and there is surely nowhere else for the young superstar to go but up.

Majimbo recently appeared in an interview with ABtalks where she blatantly slammed Nairobi as a city she would not fancy coming back to.

According the comedy sensation, she had a bad experience in Nairobi straight from her days at Strathmore University.

Screenshot 6 2

“I have a very bad relationship with Nairobi. I think I’ve faced a lot of bullying there… No, I’ve been bullied in Nairobi my whole life… It seemed like everyone in the city was against me. So most of the times I would just stay in the house, mind my own business. I was supposed to go to South Africa for 4 days, I left and never went back. I have a home in South Africa and I’m really glad I do… But Kenya is not that place”

The fact that she has constantly experienced bullying in Kenya makes her prefer South Africa as her natural home.

Majimbo also spoke on the changes she encountered since her fame blew up where she admitted “fame could change anyone”.

