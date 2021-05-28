Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Zimbabwe man arrested for dressing up as ghost to scare people before robbing them

By

Published

Screenshot 2
Screenshot 2

Times are certainly hard, and when you find yourself at the corner, one might be surprised at the lengths people are willing to go to make a living.

This was the case with one chap in Zimbabwe, who came up with a queer way of robbing people’s houses.

Screenshot 4 2

Norman Chagwiza (27) would dress up as a ghost before attempting to rob people

Norman Chagwiza (27) of Gutu district in Masvingo has earned the term ‘ghost man’ in Zimbabwe and the reasons are as hilarious as they are bizarre.

Apparently, Chagwiza has been dressing up in a ghost costume in a bid to frighten his victims away before proceeding to rob them.

READ ALSO: Diamond nominated for Prestigious award

Screenshot 3 3

Norman Chagwiza in his element

Oddly enough, it has worked on several occasions.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi recently confirmed the arrest of the 27-year old, adding that investigations were officially underway to establish his exact crime patterns.

Screenshot 2

Norman Chagwiza is burglar in Zimbabwe whose days of crime are set to come to an end.

According to reports, the daring chap robbed two houses using the bizarre tactic.

READ ALSO: Guardian Angel’s 51-year old lover on why she accepted his marriage proposal

“He stole a ladder at a certain homestead, then in another incident, he locked the door from outside while trying to steal solar panels, but the owner of the house broke the door and ran after him and he was caught,” Nyathi said.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News bookmark our site. Make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest International and local Kenya News.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021