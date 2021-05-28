Zimbabwe man arrested for dressing up as ghost to scare people before robbing them

Times are certainly hard, and when you find yourself at the corner, one might be surprised at the lengths people are willing to go to make a living.

This was the case with one chap in Zimbabwe, who came up with a queer way of robbing people’s houses.

Norman Chagwiza (27) of Gutu district in Masvingo has earned the term ‘ghost man’ in Zimbabwe and the reasons are as hilarious as they are bizarre.

Apparently, Chagwiza has been dressing up in a ghost costume in a bid to frighten his victims away before proceeding to rob them.

Oddly enough, it has worked on several occasions.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi recently confirmed the arrest of the 27-year old, adding that investigations were officially underway to establish his exact crime patterns.

According to reports, the daring chap robbed two houses using the bizarre tactic.

“He stole a ladder at a certain homestead, then in another incident, he locked the door from outside while trying to steal solar panels, but the owner of the house broke the door and ran after him and he was caught,” Nyathi said.

