Entertainment

Governor’s Alleged Side-Chick Shows Off Shoes Worth Ksh 125K

By

Published

5

Upcoming socialite and Instagram model Haentel Wanjiru is not new to the public, or, flashy life.

Wanjiru lives and enjoys the best this world has to offer with little remorse.

A quick look at her Instagram might leave you thinking she even lives abroad from how she keeps traveling from one exotic resort to another.

thees

Word, however, has it that her fancy life is sponsored by Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi. The two have been allegedly dating for almost four years now but have never been linked together.

Sources also revealed that the governor has allegedly hired bodyguards for her who escort her to lavish hotels and top tourist destinations in the world.

Even though Wanjiru was been linked to the politician, she has never bothered denying the allegations.

Well the socialite was recently online to flaunt a pair of shoe worth Ksh 125,000 that she imported from France.

Wanjiru posted a video unpacking Saint Laurent designer heels imported from a luxury online store from France and according to an online search, the heels cost a whopping $1,166(around Ksh 125, 823).

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Haentel (@haentel_wanjiru)

