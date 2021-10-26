Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Hot Irresistible Never-Seen-Before Photos Of Twin Sisters Beaten By Janet Mbugua’s Hubby And Twin Brother

By

Published

sisters

Cheryl Murgor and her sister, Stephanie have been dominating social media and local news channels following their viral altercation with the Ndichu brothers at Ole Sereni Hotel in Nairobi.

The two women filed a report claiming to have been attacked by Eddie Ndichu and Paul Ndichu at the luxury hotel on October 17.

According to a press release by Senior Counsel Philip Murgor, an uncle to the twins, they were attacked by the brothers following an argument.

“It is fortunate that the hotel security personnel and Kenya Police were able to intervene and save the victims from serious injury, if not death. While the Ndichu brothers pleaded with Sammy to be allowed to pay for the damage to the car. Sammy accepted a payment of Kshs. 110,000/- for damage to the 2 mirrors and a dent,” he said in a statement.

READ ALSO: Waiguru’s Husband Speaks After She Dumped Uhuru For Ruto’s UDA: I Support Her 110 Percent

Ndichu

“Straight after the traumatic incident, Cheryl and Stephanie, who were extremely shaken went and made a report at Akila Police Station, P3 Forms have since been issued for the injuries which include a bite injury on Chervl and tenderness on the neck of Stephanie.”

Kenyans have been trying to know who the two women are and what they do with their lives.

Cheryl Murgor is a former hostess at Kenya Airways and a fashion designer while her sister is a fashion designer.

Here are their photos:

Cheryl Murgor

Stephanie Murgor

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019