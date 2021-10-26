Hot Irresistible Never-Seen-Before Photos Of Twin Sisters Beaten By Janet Mbugua’s Hubby And Twin Brother

Cheryl Murgor and her sister, Stephanie have been dominating social media and local news channels following their viral altercation with the Ndichu brothers at Ole Sereni Hotel in Nairobi.

The two women filed a report claiming to have been attacked by Eddie Ndichu and Paul Ndichu at the luxury hotel on October 17.

According to a press release by Senior Counsel Philip Murgor, an uncle to the twins, they were attacked by the brothers following an argument.

“It is fortunate that the hotel security personnel and Kenya Police were able to intervene and save the victims from serious injury, if not death. While the Ndichu brothers pleaded with Sammy to be allowed to pay for the damage to the car. Sammy accepted a payment of Kshs. 110,000/- for damage to the 2 mirrors and a dent,” he said in a statement.

“Straight after the traumatic incident, Cheryl and Stephanie, who were extremely shaken went and made a report at Akila Police Station, P3 Forms have since been issued for the injuries which include a bite injury on Chervl and tenderness on the neck of Stephanie.”

Kenyans have been trying to know who the two women are and what they do with their lives.

Cheryl Murgor is a former hostess at Kenya Airways and a fashion designer while her sister is a fashion designer.

Here are their photos:

Cheryl Murgor

Stephanie Murgor