Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

I Will Not Be Silenced In Fight Against Alcoholism And Substance Abuse- Pastor Dorcas

By

Published

004A0149

File image of Pastor Dorcas Rigathi.

The Spouse of the Deputy President Pastor Dorcas Rigathi has emphasized that she will not relent on her war against alcoholism, drugs, and substance abuse among the young across the country.

Speaking at a clergy sensitization forum in Rumuruti, Laikipia County Pastor Dorcas said nothing will stop her in her quest to save the boy-child who has been hooked on alcoholism. She was addressing religious leaders from across Laikipia County urging them to be at the forefront in fighting the menace that has claimed thousands of lives.

“Tell them (sellers of killer brews) to release our children, you must be able to speak up and start acting as the church. We must rise up and save the boychild “She said.

She said that those involved in the sale and distribution of killer brews must face the law as murderers.

“Our boy child will not be killed by anybody. We are going to protect our children, it is wrong, it is wicked that we will sit and watch people cook poison on our children. “She said.

“What we want is for them to do other businesses that will not kill our children. A business that kills our people, that is murder. And anyone who kills people is a murderer.” She added.

On Monday First Lady Mama Rachel Ruto said the dedication and determination of Pastor Dorcas in fighting for the youth is inspiring.

Pastor Dorcas shared the agenda of her office with the clergy urging them to support in her quest to dignify the lives of the vulnerable population.

The Office of the Spouse of the Deputy President works under four pillars targeting the vulnerable populations; the boychild, widows and orphans, Persons living with disabilities and chaplaincy and family values.

Governor Joshua Irungu pledged to continue supporting the programs of Pastor Dorcas in the county adding that he has seen her love and that of the Deputy President in the County of Laikipia.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020