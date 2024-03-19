I Will Not Be Silenced In Fight Against Alcoholism And Substance Abuse- Pastor Dorcas

The Spouse of the Deputy President Pastor Dorcas Rigathi has emphasized that she will not relent on her war against alcoholism, drugs, and substance abuse among the young across the country.

Speaking at a clergy sensitization forum in Rumuruti, Laikipia County Pastor Dorcas said nothing will stop her in her quest to save the boy-child who has been hooked on alcoholism. She was addressing religious leaders from across Laikipia County urging them to be at the forefront in fighting the menace that has claimed thousands of lives.

“Tell them (sellers of killer brews) to release our children, you must be able to speak up and start acting as the church. We must rise up and save the boychild “She said.

She said that those involved in the sale and distribution of killer brews must face the law as murderers.

“Our boy child will not be killed by anybody. We are going to protect our children, it is wrong, it is wicked that we will sit and watch people cook poison on our children. “She said.

“What we want is for them to do other businesses that will not kill our children. A business that kills our people, that is murder. And anyone who kills people is a murderer.” She added.

On Monday First Lady Mama Rachel Ruto said the dedication and determination of Pastor Dorcas in fighting for the youth is inspiring.

Pastor Dorcas shared the agenda of her office with the clergy urging them to support in her quest to dignify the lives of the vulnerable population.

The Office of the Spouse of the Deputy President works under four pillars targeting the vulnerable populations; the boychild, widows and orphans, Persons living with disabilities and chaplaincy and family values.

Governor Joshua Irungu pledged to continue supporting the programs of Pastor Dorcas in the county adding that he has seen her love and that of the Deputy President in the County of Laikipia.