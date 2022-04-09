Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Inside Economist David Ndii’s Multi Million Mansion in Nairobi [PHOTOS]

By

Published

IMG 20220325220112

David Ndii is a renowned Kenyan economist who is the brains behind Deputy President William Ruto’s bottom-up economic model. Ndii previously worked as a chief campaign strategist for the National Super Alliance (NASA) during the 2017 general elections.

The economist lives largely according to photos posted on his Twitter handle back in 2018.

david1

The house itself is a three-storey building with a unique architectural design. It has a grey roofing and maroon pillars holding it. Inside the house is a historic library and wine cellar, where the economist may unwind or socialize. The compound features a well-kept grass with well-kept boundaries.

david2

Besides being an economist, David Ndii is the chairperson of the board of directors of Zimele Asset Management Company.

According to the company’s website, its “primary business of providing fund management services” in August 1998. Zimele has evolved into a fund manager for the Zimele Unit Trust and Zimele Pension Schemes.”

Additionally its offers investment advisory services to a range of individual and corporate clients.

“Zimele has more than 15 years of experience in the management of pooled funds and is recognized as a leading retail investment management service provider. The diversity and high level of professionalism of our team on investment research, pension administration, and fund management has allowed us to meet and exceed customer expectations.” The company’s website about states.

Also read Why Kibaki was the Worst Economist in Africa

Catch David Ndii’s exclusive interview with KDRTV about the diaspora’s take on 2022 elections on  17 April 2022 at 8 PM East African time.

FB IMG 1649359220562

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020