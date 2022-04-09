Inside Economist David Ndii’s Multi Million Mansion in Nairobi [PHOTOS]

David Ndii is a renowned Kenyan economist who is the brains behind Deputy President William Ruto’s bottom-up economic model. Ndii previously worked as a chief campaign strategist for the National Super Alliance (NASA) during the 2017 general elections.

The economist lives largely according to photos posted on his Twitter handle back in 2018.

The house itself is a three-storey building with a unique architectural design. It has a grey roofing and maroon pillars holding it. Inside the house is a historic library and wine cellar, where the economist may unwind or socialize. The compound features a well-kept grass with well-kept boundaries.

Besides being an economist, David Ndii is the chairperson of the board of directors of Zimele Asset Management Company.

According to the company’s website, its “primary business of providing fund management services” in August 1998. Zimele has evolved into a fund manager for the Zimele Unit Trust and Zimele Pension Schemes.”

Additionally its offers investment advisory services to a range of individual and corporate clients.

“Zimele has more than 15 years of experience in the management of pooled funds and is recognized as a leading retail investment management service provider. The diversity and high level of professionalism of our team on investment research, pension administration, and fund management has allowed us to meet and exceed customer expectations.” The company’s website about states.

Also read

Catch David Ndii’s exclusive interview with KDRTV about the diaspora’s take on 2022 elections on 17 April 2022 at 8 PM East African time.