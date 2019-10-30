Why Kibaki was the Worst Economist in Africa

Mwai Kibaki is considered the best President Kenya has ever had. When he took over power in 2002, the economic growth was at an all-time low of 0.6%. He increased this to a whopping 7.1% during his first time in office.

Kibaki, an economist from the formerly Prestigious Makerere University, also introduced the Free Primary Education (FPE) as one of his flagship projects (Jubilee tried to free laptops but they failed terribly) and built the iconic Thika Superhighway.

Despite all these achievements, Economist David Ndii has branded Kenya’s third President as the worst economist on the entire continent in the 70s.

Long before becoming President, Kibaki was the longest-serving Finance Minister (The record has not been broken). He served under both the Kenyatta and Moi governments from 1969 to 1981. He is also the longest-serving Vice President.

According to Ndii, Kibaki ran ghost projects during his tenure at Treasury House. But this is a period when Kenya’s economy experienced stability. Ndii credits the coffee boom in the 1970s, not Kibaki for the stability.

“Kibaki was riding on Tom Mboya’s coattails. When TJ was killed, he became rudderless. Find me a paper or memorable speech on the economy by Kibaki,” Ndii said posed on Twitter.

Indeed we have not found any speech or paper delivered by Kibaki during his tenure as a Finance Minister.

Ndii also claims that he was so incompetent in the docket that Moi had to transfer him to the Ministry of Home Affairs.

“Jomo had full confidence in Kibaki. He always gave him the last word in cabinet meetings. If Kibaki was the economic guru he’s said to be, that was his time. Moi also trusted him, but he finally transferred him from Treasury because he was not delivering.” Ndii said.

The economist has also accused the former President of corruption during that period.

Kibaki was a plunderer before Moi. He was the architect of Anglo-Leasing type deals in the 70s. Perrera and Kamani were his people. — David Ndii (@DavidNdii) October 29, 2019

He also says that Kibaki failed as a politician especially after the death of his Vice President Kijana Wamalwa in 2003.

“If Kibaki had chosen Raila as VP after Wamalwa died, we wouldn’t have had PEV, and Raila would be finishing his second term now,” he added.

Do you agree with David Ndii?

