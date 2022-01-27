Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Inside Jimmy Wanjigi’s Multi-million Car collection

By

Published

IMG 20210419160305

Kenyan business mogul Jimmy Wanjigi is an enigma whose wealth came into the limelight after police officers stormed in his Muthaiga residence back in 2017.

A snapshot of his garage reveals the reclusive entrepreneur’s extensive collection of powerful rides.

In this article, KDRTV looks into some of the luxurious rides the business turned politician owns.

Mercedes Benz S500 2016

IMG 20210419160504

This car boasts some great features, including blind-spot monitoring, rain-sensing intermittent windshield wipers, heated steering wheel, Linguatronic spoken recognition, thermotronic auto climate control, adaptive headlamps with auto-leveling and cornering, to mention a few.

This car is estimated to cost Ksh 20 million depending on the level of customization.

                     Did you miss this?

  1. Inside Uhuru Kenyatta’s multimillion car collection
  2. Inside Mike Sonko’s multimillion car collection

2017 Rolls-Royce Provenance Phantom Coupe

IMG 20210419160327

This car went viral after being spotted at the Galleria mall in Karen area. The Provenance Phantom Coupe boasts 6.6 liter, V12, 550 brake horsepower.

Porsche Cayenne 2018 

Porsche Cayenne 2018 interior.

The German Machine is one of the best SUVs in the world.  It costs between Ksh9 million and Ksh12 million depending on the level of customization.

It has a 3.0-litre turbocharged V6 engine that produces 250kW/450Nm while consuming 9.2 litres of fuel per 100 kilometers. The off-roader also has an eight-speed ‘Tiptronic S’ automatic transmission with a shorter first gear and a longer eighth gear for faster acceleration and more economical cruising.

Land Rover TDV6

A turbocharged diesel engine with a common rail fuel injection system powers this posh machine.

The rover commonly characterized as a jack-of-all-trades, can nearly transverse any terrain.

Toyota Landcruiser V8

Weighing an estimated 2.7 tonnes and furnished with an intimidating front grille, the massive Japanese-made car boasts of an enviable off-road capability thanks to its 4.5-litre V8 engine. The 2018/2019 and 2020 models of this car cost a whopping Ksh 12 million.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019