Inside Jimmy Wanjigi’s Multi-million Car collection

Kenyan business mogul Jimmy Wanjigi is an enigma whose wealth came into the limelight after police officers stormed in his Muthaiga residence back in 2017.

A snapshot of his garage reveals the reclusive entrepreneur’s extensive collection of powerful rides.

In this article, KDRTV looks into some of the luxurious rides the business turned politician owns.

Mercedes Benz S500 2016

This car boasts some great features, including blind-spot monitoring, rain-sensing intermittent windshield wipers, heated steering wheel, Linguatronic spoken recognition, thermotronic auto climate control, adaptive headlamps with auto-leveling and cornering, to mention a few.

This car is estimated to cost Ksh 20 million depending on the level of customization.

2017 Rolls-Royce Provenance Phantom Coupe

This car went viral after being spotted at the Galleria mall in Karen area. The Provenance Phantom Coupe boasts 6.6 liter, V12, 550 brake horsepower.

Porsche Cayenne 2018

The German Machine is one of the best SUVs in the world. It costs between Ksh9 million and Ksh12 million depending on the level of customization.

It has a 3.0-litre turbocharged V6 engine that produces 250kW/450Nm while consuming 9.2 litres of fuel per 100 kilometers. The off-roader also has an eight-speed ‘Tiptronic S’ automatic transmission with a shorter first gear and a longer eighth gear for faster acceleration and more economical cruising.

Land Rover TDV6

A turbocharged diesel engine with a common rail fuel injection system powers this posh machine.

The rover commonly characterized as a jack-of-all-trades, can nearly transverse any terrain.

Toyota Landcruiser V8

Weighing an estimated 2.7 tonnes and furnished with an intimidating front grille, the massive Japanese-made car boasts of an enviable off-road capability thanks to its 4.5-litre V8 engine. The 2018/2019 and 2020 models of this car cost a whopping Ksh 12 million.