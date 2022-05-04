Inside Kisii Deputy Governor Joash Maangi’s Ksh 50 Million Palatial Home With An Airstrip

Since the advent of devolution in the country, deputy governors have managed to keep beneath the radar, save for the handful that succeeded to succeed their superiors and acquire county leadership.

Kisii Deputy Governor Joash Maangi has however managed to stay under the shadow of his boss James Ongwae.

A report by Citizen TV in 2019 reported that Maangi dwells in a Ksh 50 million mansion.

He revealed that he built the mansion even before joining politics, adding that he had another house in the United States of America where other family members dwell.

“I built this house before I became deputy governor, it was too expensive for me to build such a house in the US. But I also have a house there where my family stays,” Maangi said.

The compound consists of the main home, a guest house, a gym, a conference room, a swimming pool, and a garden used for helicopter landing.

The Kisii DG has over 20 years of expertise in law and marketing both in Kenya and the US.

He got a degree in law from William Mitchel College of Law in Minnesota, US.

Maangi also possesses a certification from the Kenya School of Law and a bachelor’s degree from The University of Nairobi.

The politician spent 12 years in the United States where he worked for different law companies and also served as the chairman of the Kenyan community in Minnesota.