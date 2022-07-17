Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Inside Rigathi Gachagua’s Multi Million (PHOTOS)Mansion

By

Published

 

ef80d7822a3f025d

Kenya Kwanza Alliance presidential running mate Geoffrey Rigathi Gachagua is a first term member of parliament representing Mathira Constituency. 

Gachagua boasts over three decades of service in public administration. 

Thanks to his extensive investments in numerous economic sectors, the politician is without a doubt one of Kenya’s richest individuals. The Mathira MP lives in an opulent mansion, much like all the other wealthy people in Kenya.

Gachagua gave Kenyans a unique look inside his home when he was interviewed by Inooro TV there following his selection as Kenya Kwanza’s presidential running mate.

33794640787ef748

Rigathi Gachagua’s house is a breath of fresh, the compound is magnificent, with perfectly kept grass and a fence that has been carefully trimmed. The gardens surrounding the courtyard and in front of the house add to the magnificent splendor of the residence.

The compound is completed by a swimming pool and a well-kept lawn.

The house has a predominantly white facade and a red tile roof. The front porch has a well adorned hallway with flower vases to welcome visitors into their home. The home boasts lovely balconies as well as finely made windows and doors.

59b16676a3d79abc

A stunning chandelier that is a monument to the family’s fine taste hangs from the living room ceiling. Their patio is well decorated with a table and unusual matching wooden seats.

Gachagua works out in the house’s well-equipped indoor gym after a hard day of politics. He disclosed during the interview that he typically works out in the mornings.

933378dbebc12a39

The Mathira MP has frequently been in the news due to his billions, which many claim to be the product of illegal activities. The politician, however, has frequently defended his wealth, asserting that he amassed his billions by running his enterprises profitably while former President Mwai Kibaki was in office and Kenya’s economy was stable.

Also Read: A Step Inside Billionaire Jimmy Wanjigi’s Muthaiga Mansion Worth Ksh 1 Billion [PHOTOS]

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, , , ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020