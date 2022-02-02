Connect with us

A Step Inside Billionaire Jimmy Wanjigi’s Muthaiga Mansion Worth Ksh 1 Billion [PHOTOS]

By

Published

IMG 20210419160305

Jimmy Wanjigi. Image courtesy

Business Mogul Jimmy Wanjigi is among the richest Kenyans. However, little is known about how the kingly billionaire lives.

A police raid at the billionaire’s Muthaiga house just before the 2017 general elections gave Kenyans a glimpse into his opulent home.

Perla Lichi a luxury interior design firm located in the United States that works on both residential and commercial projects designed the house.

images 2022 02 02T154047.092

The house was created in accordance with Chinese Feng Shui concepts, which were used in its construction both inside and out.

Two outdoor Chinese teahouses elevate the oozing environment. This is said to be where the lady of the house goes to relax and unwind.

The lady of the house has her own store, complete with bespoke built-in storage for her accessories and treasures.

Complete traditional Feng Shui was taken into account when designing the house. The decor and furnishings were meticulously chosen, taking into account all of the Wanjigi family’s preferences.

images 2022 02 02T154057.222

The sturdy mahogany railing on the grand staircase is hand-carved. A stained-glass pyramid ceiling dome crowns the structure.

Also Read; Inside Jimmy Wanjigi’s Multi-million Car Collection

The residence includes a two-story library with cutting-edge technology.

The imposing front of the house features at least two chandeliers in the entryway, as well as family photos. Wanjigi’s taste in color is gold and brown, as seen by the luxury home’s furniture and walls.

The visibility of the house’s inside is reduced by tinted windows.

1682199 0fgjhs7r6jiv1csqg.780112be 768x576 1

Wanjigi is said to retreat and rest at the property, which includes a basketball court and a Thai-style lounge.

Wanjigi’s house is wellprotected with security cameras. President Uhuru Kenyatta and William Ruto established their 2013 alliance in the house, according to the billionaire.

He further said that the house was used as a meeting place for high-level negotiations between Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga prior to and after the 2013 presidential elections.

