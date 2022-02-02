A Step Inside Billionaire Jimmy Wanjigi’s Muthaiga Mansion Worth Ksh 1 Billion [PHOTOS]

Business Mogul Jimmy Wanjigi is among the richest Kenyans. However, little is known about how the kingly billionaire lives.

A police raid at the billionaire’s Muthaiga house just before the 2017 general elections gave Kenyans a glimpse into his opulent home.

Perla Lichi a luxury interior design firm located in the United States that works on both residential and commercial projects designed the house.

The house was created in accordance with Chinese Feng Shui concepts, which were used in its construction both inside and out.

Two outdoor Chinese teahouses elevate the oozing environment. This is said to be where the lady of the house goes to relax and unwind.

The lady of the house has her own store, complete with bespoke built-in storage for her accessories and treasures.

Complete traditional Feng Shui was taken into account when designing the house. The decor and furnishings were meticulously chosen, taking into account all of the Wanjigi family’s preferences.

The sturdy mahogany railing on the grand staircase is hand-carved. A stained-glass pyramid ceiling dome crowns the structure.

Also Read; Inside Jimmy Wanjigi’s Multi-million Car Collection

The residence includes a two-story library with cutting-edge technology.

The imposing front of the house features at least two chandeliers in the entryway, as well as family photos. Wanjigi’s taste in color is gold and brown, as seen by the luxury home’s furniture and walls.

The visibility of the house’s inside is reduced by tinted windows.

Wanjigi is said to retreat and rest at the property, which includes a basketball court and a Thai-style lounge.

Wanjigi’s house is well–protected with security cameras. President Uhuru Kenyatta and William Ruto established their 2013 alliance in the house, according to the billionaire.

He further said that the house was used as a meeting place for high-level negotiations between Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga prior to and after the 2013 presidential elections.