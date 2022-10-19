Connect with us

Inside the Lives of President William Ruto's Hot Daughters (Photos)

President William Ruto is not only the country’s leader but also a family man.

The Head of State together with his wife has been blessed with six children. Ruto however has a daughter with his ex-lover Prisca Chemutai.

Among the 7 children, 5 are girls while 2 are boys. 

In this article, KDRTV Looks into the lives of President William Ruto’s daughters.  

June Ruto

FB IMG 1664990823549

June is the eldest daughter of President William Ruto. She studied at the United States International University, and she graduated with a degree in Diplomacy. She currently works as a Kenyan diplomat in Poland. 

June is married to Dr. Alexander Ezenagu of Nigeria.

Charlene Ruto 

FB IMG 1664990919923

Charlene is the second eldest daughter of President William Ruto. She boasts a bachelor’s degree in communication from Daystar University. Additionally, she has an MBA from Les Roches Crans-Montana Global Hospitality in hospitality administration/management. Charlene currently works at Weston Hotel Nairobi as a Director of PR and Branding.

Stephanie Ruto

kelebrity fg8eDqzpxeFB7HJwGHzAMewy

Stephanie is the third eldest daughter of Mr. Ruto. In 2019 she graduated with a law degree from Strathmore University. 

Abby Ruto 

FB IMG 1664990965059

Abby Ruto was born out of wedlock.Her birth was the result of the President’s romance with her mother, his ex-lover Prisca Chemutai. This occurred when Ruto was the Member of Parliament for Eldoret North and Prisca was a student at Moi University.

Abby was born on March 6, 2006, and is now sixteen years old as of October 2022. 

Nadia Cherono

12022530 1129905677037968 8390735656580751776 o

Nadia is an adopted daughter of President William Ruto and Mama Rachel Ruto. The first family adopted Nadia in 2016 after visiting Madre Ippolata Children’s Home in Machakos County. 

“The story of Nadia who was found buried, her body partly decomposing and abandoned as as newborn and has been under the care of sisters at Madre Ippolata Children’s Home touched my heart. I have named her Cherono, after my mother and made her part of my family,” Ruto said after adopting her.

