It’s Saddening- Top Socialite Exposed For Allegedly Being A Sex Work Sells Off Instagram Account

Socialite Bridget Achieng has been forced to sell her son’s Instagram page after being exposed by Edgar Obare for allegedly being a sex worker.

For the better part of this week, the socialite has been a trending topic after her nudes were leaked online.

A friend of hers, who was accused of leaking the video, then claimed Bridget is a prostitute, something that she has denied vehemently.

Achieng was forced to sell her son’s Instagram page saying it was too embarrassing following the saga.

“Good Morning guys I have been going through a lot and it made me think hard about a lot of things like if, one day my son gets bullied the same way I have been, I will not be able to forgive myself that’s why I will protect him at all cost,” she said.

“I don’t want him to blame me for bringing him to the limelight and maybe he is destined for something else.

“When he is old enough to decide for himself if he wants to be on social media, I will allow him to do so, until then he is not going to have an IG account, so guys am selling his Instagram account that is at 33.8K followers. If interested send me a DM.”

The social media account has almost 40,000 followers.

It’s not the first time, however, the socialite is being accused of prostitution.

On several occasions, Bridget has found her name trending for the wrong reasons either from controversial, sex-related remarks or just being in the wrong conversation.

