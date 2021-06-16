Connect with us

News

Politician Dies On The Spot In Freak Accident, Young Lady In Company Passes On In Hospital

A Makueni Member of the County Assembly has died in a road accident along the Nairobi-Mombasa highway.

Harris Ngui Musau MCA for Nguu-Masumba Ward died on Tuesday, June 15. The politician was on his way to Makueni when his car, a Toyota Prado crashed head-on with a trailer killing him instantly.

The accident happened at 7 pm, totally wrecking the front of his car.

Mukaa Sub-county Police Commander Jacinta Mwarania said the accident took place in the Salama area along the busy highway.

“The deceased was in the company of another unknown female passenger who sustained serious head injuries and was rushed to Machakos Level Five Hospital,” Mwarania said.

In his company was a 21-year-old female passenger only identified as Mutheu who was rushed to Machakos Level Five Hospital after sustaining serious head injuries. She died while receiving treatment.

The bodies of the deceased were taken to Machakos Level Five Hospital mortuary.

