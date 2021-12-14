Jalang’o’s Wife Begs Kenyans To Vote For Him: We need a new lot of fresh leaders

Jalang’o’s wife Amina Chao is fully supporting her man’s bid for the Langata Parliamentary Seat.

Chao spoke during Jalas’ fundraiser saying that he has her support because he has come a long way to the man he is right now.

“We are very privileged to have you in this space. You are not just our friends but a family. You who stand with us when we need you at such a moment don’t just deserve the title of a friend but family,” he said.

“I stand in front of you as his better half. I love him with everything part of my being. And I am going to stand behind him until the odds fall in our favor on that day the 9th of August 2022. Until he is pronounced the next MP of Langata constituency.”

Amina, who has been married to Jalango for five years now, said that she believes Kenyans should choose a new breed of leaders if they want change.

“This man here, I would just like to tell you a bit about him.” said Amina.

“Growing up he was not so privileged he didn’t come from those families that are well off. Many times he has told me stories where he has gone to school – I’m sorry to say this – butt naked with just a long shirt.”

Adding,

“Many times he was sent home from school because he hadn’t paid school fees. And he had to go to school without shoes.

“This guy has a lot of shoes right now? So you can imagine why? And just looking at who he has turned out to be you can basically say his experiences have shaped him.”

Amina went on to describe Jalang’o as a kind and a very hardworking man saying he represents exactly the kind of leaders Kenyans want and deserve.

“It is time for us to vote in a new lot of fresh leaders who are visionary leaders who have purpose leaders who are forward-looking.”