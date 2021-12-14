Raila Set To Form A Coalition Today After Declaring His Presidential Bid

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga has received triple political wins consecutive to his bid of becoming president Uhuru Kenyatta’s successor in 2022.

A moment after Raila Odinga receiving a huge support from more than 1000 grassroot women in Nairobi county, the former prime minister was jointly endorsed by the Mt Kenya Foundation tycoons drawn from President Uhuru Kenyatta’s backyard who are perceived to influence the presidential elections.

The successful victory of president Uhuru Kenyatta and his predecessor former President Mwai Kibaki are believed to have been pointed by the billionaires team led by the Equity Bank Founder Peter Munga (Chairman), Mr Titus Ibui (vice chairman), Royal Media Services (RMS) Mogul SK Macharia among other business proprietors from Central region.

“We settled on Raila after considering average factors like Potentiality, Countrywide support, agenda that will seek to serve and protect the interests of our people from Mt Kenya region” Mt Kenya Foundation Chairman Peter Munga said.

At the same time, Defence Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa’s Democratic Action Party – Kenya is expected to throw support behind Raila Odinga’s presidency today Tuesday, 14th December, 2021 at Bomas of Kenya.

According to Wamalwa’s Personal Assistant, Mr. Kizito Temba, Democratic Action Party – Kenya (DAP – Kenya) will be launched today where the ODM party leader Raila Odinga has also been invited. The party will formerly ratify its Constitution, Adopt National Executive Council and National Governing Council Resolutions.

“They invited him (Raila) and we expect him to attend. DAP Kenya is a national party and will field candidates for all the elective posts except presidency. We will form a coalition with Azimio la Umoja Movement. CS Eugene Wamalwa was at Kasarani and this should tell you where we are heading” Kizito Temba said.

The embattled Kanduyi MP Hon Wafula Wamunyinyi and the former Ford Kenya Secretary General Tongaren MP Eseli Simiyu are also set to join DAP – Kenya barely a month after defecting from Ford Kenya. The two legislators were unceremoniously expelled from Ford Kenya following their planned coup to oust Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula from the party’s top seat.