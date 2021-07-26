Jipatanishe Sasa! Patanisho Host Gidi Shares How Baby Mama Has Been Stressing Him

Radio Jambo’s Patanisho host Gidi is in a position he has normally gotten his radio show callers outs more often than not.

For him, however, it’s proving harder to settle his family disputes as he does on radio.

The famed host took to social media to air his frustration saying his ex-lover is making it really difficult for him to see his kid.

Gidi, who hosts the breakfast alongside Harambee Stars coach Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee, claims his baby mama, whom he did not name, has refused to grant him access to a son they sired.

He was reacting to an Instagram clip shared by singer Diamond Platnumz showing how well he’s getting along with his ex-wife Zari Hassan even though the two broke up years ago.

“This post (by Zari and Diamond) has warmed my heart,” wrote Gidi, in reference to a post showing them enjoying a light moment with their kids.

“I have another one who’s refused access to my son, nimejaribu nimechoka (I have tried till I got tired). We men tunapitia mambo hapa nje but we just vumilia. Mungu mbele (We men pass through a lot out here but just persevere. God first),”

Just a few weeks ago, the host, who has another kid in France, aired his frustrations after he was denied entry into the plane headed to the country because of a covid-19 rule that resulted in confusion.

“I had met all the travel requirements with a valid visa and Covid-19 negative test certificate. The airline had even checked in my luggage and issued a boarding pass, only to be told at the boarding gate that I need clearance from the French Embassy because my three-year visa was issued way back before the Covid-19 pandemic,” he lamented on Twitter.

In the process, Gidi was forced to miss his daughter, Marie-Rose’s birthday in Paris.

