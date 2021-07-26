Millicent Omanga Denies Being Drunk, Arrested At Night

Nominated Senator Millicent Omanga has shot down rumours she was arrested on the night of Sunday 25 for flaunting Covid-19 rules.

A rumour circulating on social media claimed that Omanga was arrested late at night while drunk in Nairobi’s Hurlingham area and was held at Kileleshwa Police Station.

Through her social media accounts, however, the Senator trashed the allegations saying she was at home sleeping.

“Watu wangu mimi niko sawa ka usingizi kananibamba tu…izo zingine ni story. #MamaMiradi #MamaKanairo,”she said.

A Facebook Page dubbed Kenya Police sparked the rumour claiming that the senator was arrested

In July 2020, Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja also found himself in a similar scenario after a rumour that he was arrested in Kilimani for partying till late.

READ ALSO: I Have Someone On My Mind- Tanasha Finally Gets A New Man After Being Dumped By Diamond

Reports indicated that Sakaja was forced to spend the night following the arrest something that he needed on Twitters moments later.

“Never been arrested. Won’t be. Show me an OB Number,” he posted on his page.

According to a police report, Sakaja was arrested at a bar in Kilimani area on Saturday morning.

This is after the police were alerted that a number of people were drinking at the premise.

On arrival, the officers found the senator in the company of several others and they were advised to leave immediately.

Sakaja is said to have declined, prompting the officers at the scene to call Kilimani Deputy OCPD Adan Hassan.