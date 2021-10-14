Kazi Sio Kazi! Popular Musician Relocates To Poland To Become A Construction Work After Frustrations

Rapper Majirani has ditched Kenya for Poland after a frustrating music career.

The popular musician recently revealed that he got a scholarship and a job as a construction worker and therefore will be balancing the three.

In an interview with Word Is, the musician confessed that moving to Poland was way better than staying in Kenya.

“I had to sit down with myself and ask these questions, why is the industry so bad? Who does it belong to?” he said.

“Why would you want to kill your fellow brothers dream just to send a message that you are still the one?

“Guys this has to stop. The entire Kenyan music industry has people who want to be worshipped and I have chosen to fail musically rather than do what they want. Sitaki.”

It has been a frustrating stretch for Majirani ever since he blew up with his song “Vile kunaendanga” 6 years ago.

He went from living in Nairobi to scavenging back upcountry in Eldoret. He then started a few ventures which all collapsed in less than six months.

And just went he was trying to make a music comeback, the pandemic hit killing all his efforts.

“You guys know me and what happened to my football club,” he said.

“I experienced a lot during that time from the mockery and rejection. I lost so many friends because no one cares whether you were a big celebrity before or still are. But I never lost myself.”

He said landing in Poland wasn’t easy but it’s better than staying in Kenya.

“I’m still not happy though…I had to pay over Ksh 300,000 to get my papers done and move to Poland. I joined school and I work as a construction worker as I balance both.

“Life here is better than home because no one knows my brand here and no one looks down on me it makes me feel more comfortable than working in Kenya.”