Here’s How I’ll Do It! Raila Fires Back At Ruto-allied Lawmakers Claiming Ksh 6,000 Monthly Stipend To Youth Is Impossible

ODM leader Raila Odinga has defended his promise of Ksh 6,000 monthly support to jobless youths once he becomes president.

Addressing a crowd in Kamukunji Grounds on Wednesday, October 13, Raila rubbished claims by Ruto-allied lawmakers that a government cannot sustain paying jobless youths a monthly stipend of Ksh6,000.

Raila said that his plan is viable and will ensure it happens.

“I will give youths loans to start their businesses. The jobless youth who have no regular income will be given Ksh6,000 monthly,” he said.

“Some people have said that this is not possible, but I want to declare here that is very possible.”

The politician further said that he’ll see the cost of living go down and focus on SMEs to revive the economy.

“I have come here to announce, because I know there is an economic depression prompted by the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.

“I know that the cost of living has shot up, prices of commodities have hit the ceiling. I promise you better days by transforming our economy. I will focus on the downtrodden and SMEs,” he added.

Last week, the ODM leader revealed that his government will focus on the youth who have been affected by the high rates of unemployment.

Raila said that his administration will ensure that unemployed Kenyans get at least Ksh 6,000 a month to help solve their pressing needs.

“Nataka kuona kama kila mkenya anapata anajira, wale ambao hawapati ajira maanake kutakuwa na social welfare states, watapata kila mwezi kutoka kwa serikali shilingi elfu sita,” he said in a rally in Naivasha County over the weekend.

