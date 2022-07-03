Connect with us

Entertainment

Kibaki's Grandson Sean Andrew Rumours of Walking Down The Aisle Clarified

Sean Andrew is one of the most popular grandsons of the late former president of Kenya Mwai Kibaki. It was rumored that Sean Andrew walked down the aisle with a white woman after some photos, which were taken during a shoot, surfaced on social media.

The white woman was seen in a wedding gown posing for a beautiful picture with Sean Andrew.

On the other hand, some publications had indicated that the two exchanged vows at the posh Mt Kenya Safari club in a ceremony that was attended by a lot of people. It was not true. It was later confirmed that it was not a wedding but just a photo shoot.

Known to many, Sean Andrew is a model.  This could not be far from a mere photo shoot.

Photo shoot

Subsequently, he had indicated that he was at a shoot on his Instagram stories. Sean before had already said that he is no longer dating and that they broke up with his then-girlfriend Elodie, a famous youtuber.  A while back, Sean said that he does not need children and that children were not part of his agenda.

“It is just a decision that came to me a long time. I think having children was not on my agenda. I think I’ll leave a better legacy without children. I will be an awesome uncle, I like kids but I’ve never seen myself as a father,” he stated.

Also read Little Known Details Of Kibaki’s Popular Grandson

However, Sean also added that if the time comes, he would marry and share his life with someone.

“It is a commitment and a partnership so if I’m faced with that, I’d love to get married, I’d love to share my life with someone. But I’m not looking for it, I mean, love should find you and you should build on it,” he added.

 

