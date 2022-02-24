Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Little Known Details Of Kibaki’s Popular Grandson

By

Published

Screenshot 2022 02 24 18 35 27 49
Screenshot 2022 02 24 18 35 27 49

One of the most popular grandsons of the third president of Kenya Mwai Kibaki is Sean Andrew.

Screenshot 2022 02 24 18 35 27 49

Sean Andrew

He became the talk of the internet back in 2016 after breaking up with his lover, Elodie Zone. Ever since he has never been into dating.

Sean further added that ever since he got rejected he has always preferred being approached rather than approaching someone.

However, Sean has always been an introverted person with few friends. This has cost him a lot to an extent of being bullied back in high school.

Screenshot 2022 02 24 18 35 03 11

Photo courtesy

During interactive questions and answer sessions on his Instagram today, Sean revealed many fascinating details about him. One of the things he gladly revealed was his love for acting. He loved acting ever since he was young.

Screenshot 2022 02 24 18 34 51 50

Photo courtesy

Best and worst moments

Nonetheless, one of his ecstatic moments and the best experience was when he boarded a matatu along Thika road. He went ahead and tipped the driver and the driver was so excited. The driver thought he was insane.

Sean also revealed that he does not want to get kids. He always had this ever since he was younv and it’s not a new revelation.  On questions about him dating in future, he said that he does not need a life partner. He only needs a good life and something meaningful to humanity.

Sean once revealed how he struggled with depression and contemplated suicide. This is after he lost his maternal grandfather at 13.

Also read: Jimmy Kibaki Joins Uhuru’s Cousin In TND Party, Hope To Win 150 Parliamentary Seats

He described him as one of his closest friends, confidant and the person whom he had always looked up to. It was never an easy thing for him.

However, with time he learnt to live with the fact that they can never be together again.

 

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019