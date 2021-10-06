Lilian Ng’ang’a Begs Kenyans To Love And Honor Her While Still Alive: “I Want My Kisses And Hugs Now”

Former Machakos County First Lady Lilian Ng’ang’a has urged Kenyans to appreciate each other while still alive and not to wait until when someone is in a casket.

Taking to social media, Ng’ang’a penned a short emotional message saying that the best time to appreciate a person is now and not a second later.

“Let’s learn to appreciate each other when we are alive than posting on social media on social media how great a person was after they’ve died,” she said.

Ng’ang’a, who dumped Governor Alfred Mutua recently for a younger lover, Juliani, said that this is the time Kenyans should be appreciating her despite her controversial love story.

“I want my love now,” said the 35-year-old.

“My love now, my flowers now. My catch-ups now. My appreciation now. My kisses and hugs now. I want all of it now. Am alive.”

Kenyans have been closely following the former first lady since she fell in love with the gospel rapper.

The two lovers yesterday topped trending lists yet again after Juliani took Ng’ang’a to Dandora slums where he grew up.

Juliani was born and bred in the slum and has a strong connection with the area up-to-date.

He has several charity programs set up in the area and always visits the place weekly.

