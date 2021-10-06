Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Lilian Ng’ang’a Begs Kenyans To Love And Honor Her While Still Alive: “I Want My Kisses And Hugs Now”

By

Published

Lilian
Lilian

Former Machakos County First Lady Lilian Ng’ang’a has urged Kenyans to appreciate each other while still alive and not to wait until when someone is in a casket.

Taking to social media, Ng’ang’a penned a short emotional message saying that the best time to appreciate a person is now and not a second later.

“Let’s learn to appreciate each other when we are alive than posting on social media on social media how great a person was after they’ve died,” she said.

Ng’ang’a, who dumped Governor Alfred Mutua recently for a younger lover, Juliani, said that this is the time Kenyans should be appreciating her despite her controversial love story.

READ ALSO: Waiguru: I Have Been In Politics For A Very Short Time But Everyone Wants To Work With Me

“I want my love now,” said the 35-year-old.

“My love now, my flowers now. My catch-ups now. My appreciation now. My kisses and hugs now. I want all of it now. Am alive.”

Kenyans have been closely following the former first lady since she fell in love with the gospel rapper.

The two lovers yesterday topped trending lists yet again after Juliani took Ng’ang’a to Dandora slums where he grew up.

Juliani was born and bred in the slum and has a strong connection with the area up-to-date.

He has several charity programs set up in the area and always visits the place weekly.

Click to Support KDRTV by Donating. Advertise with us.  Contact Us, press releases.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News bookmark our site. Make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest Kenya and International News.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,,,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019