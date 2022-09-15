List of Properties & Businesses Owned by President William Ruto 

President William Ruto is an established business man apart from politics.

The new head of state has built a multi billion business empire that spans the hospitality, real estate, agriculture and insurance sectors.

Below are some of the expensive properties and businesses the President owns.

Amaco

President Ruto is one of the shareholders in Amaco insurance. Ruto through his company

Yegen Farms Limited owns 50,000 shares in the Amaco insurance.

Matiny Limited

Matiny limited is one of the first businesses President Ruto opened back in the 1990’s after he joined active politics. The company which deals with hospitality and real estate was among the firms which were leasing apartments to the National Police Service (NPS) between 2015 and 2018.

William Ruto’s wife Rachel Ruto and her daughter Charlene Ruto also own shares in the company.

Weston Hotel

William Ruto also owns the Weston Hotel which is located along Langata Road. The hotel was in the headlines in 2015 after details emerged that there was a plot to grab the nearby Lang’ata Primary School playground. The hotel has also been in a legal tussle with the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) which claims to be the owner of the land in which the multibillion hotel sits on.

Dolphin Hotel

This is also one of President Ruto’s investments in the hospitality sector. The Hotel which is located in Mombasa made headlines in 2018 after locals protested after the hotel blocked them from accessing the sea. The issues was resolved by

National Environmental Management Authority (NEMA) and its construction went on.

Taita Taveta Ranch

President Ruto owns a 2,536-acre piece of land in Taita Taveta which he bought from former Taveta MP Basil Criticos. During his campaign trail in the area Ruto revealed that he acquired the land after helping former Taveta MP Basil Criticos to offset a loan he owed the Agricultural Finance Corporation (AFC).

Also Read: Inside DP William Ruto’s Ksh 1.5 Billion Residence in Eldoret With an Artificial Lake [PHOTOS]