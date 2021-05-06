Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Married Vlogger Kabi Wa Jesus Confirms He Impregnated Cousin

samora@kdrtv

By

Published

kabiandmillyshocked

Popular Vlogger Kabi Wa Jesus has released a statement finally confirming he sired a daughter with his cousin.

Kabi, who has been married to Milly for four years now, released the statement confessing he sired the child with Shiko in 2013 way “before getting saved” or meeting Milly.

“I wish to confirm that Yesterday’s paternity results were issued that confirmed that I am the biological father of the child,”he said in the statement shared on social media.

READ ALSO: Uhuru And Ruto Have Not Seen Eye-To-Eye For Two Months Now

“The results confirm that, in 2013 (which was before I got born again and married), I sired Abby.”

The statement comes three months after he was called out for being a deadbeat father and denying he was behind the pregnancy. In the statement, the seasoned vlogger says he regrets his early take of things.

IMG 20210122 163904

Kabi and Shiko

“I also know that my public comments about this matter gave a false impression which I deeply regret,” he said.

“Now with the paternity results out, it is a relief as we can now chat the way forward together with the mother for the welfare of our child. I am immediately reaching out to her so that we can discuss and agree on her future. As we all agree and I acknowledge, the interest of the child is paramount.”

Kabi promised to take full responsibility for the kid moving forward.

“Moving forward I will do everything in my power to take care of my child, as a father,” he said.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kabi WaJesus (@kabiwajesus)

Click to Support KDRTV by Donating. Advertise with us.  Contact Us, press releases.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News bookmark our site. Make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest International and local Kenya News.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021