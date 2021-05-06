Uhuru And Ruto Have Not Seen Eye-To-Eye For Two Months Now

President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto have not met for almost two months to discuss government business.

Ruto, who publicly confessed that he’s being frustrated and sidelined by the government, last met with Uhuru at a Cabinet session in State House, Nairobi, on February 25.

Ruto was also missing during Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu two-day meeting further indicating that he might not be in talking terms with the Uhuru.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i, who has presidential ambitions and is allegedly being groomed by Uhuru and ODM leader Raila Odinga, has taken over most of Ruto’s government responsibilities and has been Kenyatta’s de facto number two.

Ruto has explained his absence from government events saying that his office has not been invited.

“I can confirm there was no invite received. But you can check with State House,” Ruto’s director of communications Emmanuel Talam told the Star in regard to Suluhu’s visit.

Cabinet meetings having been suspended until further notice a thing that will leave Uhuru and Ruto likely to meet only during national celebrations, the next one being on June 1—Madaraka Day.

“It is the President himself who has decided to sideline the DP despite the fantastic job he has been doing in assisting him in running the government,” said Kikuyu Council of Elders Rift Valley chapter official Gilbert Kabage.

Former Cabinet Minister and Kwanza MP Noah Wekasa, however, argued that the DP brought the cold war to himself after he defied Uhuru.

“DP moved on to plan his future. He started his campaigns early despite the warning from the President. If you are the President, you will feel the same. Humility can take you very far,” he said.

“If I was the DP, I would not go that direction of overshadowing the President. You cannot overshadow your boss. It is a natural rule of the game.”

